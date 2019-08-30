UrduPoint.com
Yemen Demands Emergency UN Security Council Meeting Amid UAE Strikes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:03 PM

The Yemeni government has demanded that an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council be conveyed to discuss airstrikes by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against government forces in Yemen's southern areas, the Foreign Ministry said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Yemeni government has demanded that an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council be conveyed to discuss airstrikes by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against government forces in Yemen's southern areas, the Foreign Ministry said.

"The government of Yemen has officially requested the UN Security Council to call a meeting on airstrikes by the United Arab Emirates against the Yemeni Armed Forces, which exercise their constitutional right of confronting the militant groups affiliated with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council," the ministry posted on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Yemeni government issued a statement condemning UAE strikes against its military forces. The Yemeni Defense Ministry said the airstrikes had claimed lives of at least 300 people. The UAE, in turn, said its forces were targeting terrorist positions.

