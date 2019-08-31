Yemen Dismisses UAE Explanations on Deadly Airstrikes in Aden as 'False Excuses'

The internationally-recognized government of Yemen said the United Arab Emirates lied when it said it had targeted terrorists, not the Yemeni military, in its latest airstrikes in Aden and Abyan, which resulted in significant casualties among Yemeni servicemen and civilians

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) The internationally-recognized government of Yemen said the United Arab Emirates lied when it said it had targeted terrorists, not the Yemeni military, in its latest airstrikes in Aden and Abyan, which resulted in significant casualties among Yemeni servicemen and civilians.

The government carried out an emergency meeting on the airstrikes on Friday. The Yemeni pro-government forces are currently engaged in clashes with the forces loyal to the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the south of Yemen. Notably, the Abu Dhabi is believed to support the southern separatists, something it has denied. On Thursday, the Yemeni Defense Ministry said that the United Arab Emirates had carried out airstrikes in the provinces of Aden and Abyan. The strikes left at least 300 servicemen and civilians killed or injured. The UAE Foreign Ministry, in its turn, said its jets only targeted terrorists operating in the area in line with the country's right for self-defense.

"The United Arab Emirates used false excuses to disguise a targeted attack on the national military forces.

The United Arab Emirates attempt to link terrorism with the national military is a frantic effort to disguise the flagrant illegal attack on military heroes," the government said as quoted by the Saba news agency.

The government pledged to respond to the attack.

The Yemeni pro-government forces are currently engaged in clashes with the forces loyal to the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the south of Yemen. Saudi Arabia, supporting the government at the helm of the international coalition, which includes the UAE among other states, interfered in the situation, calling on the sides to settle their disagreements.

Still, the clashes continued, prompting concerns that it might open a new front in the Yemeni conflict and provoke a division inside the coalition.

On Friday, residents of the Yemeni city of Taiz took to the streets to rally against the participation of the United Arab Emirates in the Saudi-led coalition in the wake of recent UAE airstrikes in the southern part of the country, where Taiz is located, a Sputnik correspondent has reported.