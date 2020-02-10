Yemen Fighting Hits, Badly Damages 2 Hospitals in Front Line City of Marib - UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Two hospitals on the outskirts of the Yemeni city of Marib closed after suffering damages during clashes between government forces and Houthi rebels last week, the United Nations office that coordinates humanitarian relief efforts in the country said in a press release on Monday.

"The facilities have been badly damaged, including the intensive care unit, occupational therapy unit, inpatients unit and the pharmacy at Al Jafra Hospital, which is the main hospital in the area.

The nearby Al Saudi field hospital, a mobile clinic, was structurally damaged. Given ongoing hostilities in the area, the hospitals were closed for the safety of staff and patients," the release said.

Both hospitals lie on the outskirts of Marib, a city to the east of the rebel-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis since March 2015, shortly after the Houthis gained control of Sanaa and much of western Yemen.