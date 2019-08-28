UrduPoint.com
Yemen Forces Enter Aden, Driving Out Southern Separatists

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:08 PM

Yemen government forces entered the interim capital Aden and recaptured a nearby province on Wednesday, pushing back separatists who had seized parts of the south this month

Aden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Yemen government forces entered the interim capital Aden and recaptured a nearby province on Wednesday, pushing back separatists who had seized parts of the south this month.

The losses came nearly three weeks after the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council (STC) seized control of Aden, the government's base since Huthi rebels took over the northern capital Sanaa in 2014.

The clashes between the STC and government forces -- who for years have fought alongside each other against the Huthis -- have raised concerns that the famine threatened country could break apart entirely.

The separatists' seizure of Aden was seen as a major gain allowing the Security Belt, a paramilitary force loyal to the STC, to press on to take other strategic areas.

However, the Yemeni government has drafted in reinforcements fromthe north and mounted a pushback that appears to have met little resistance.

