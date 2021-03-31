UrduPoint.com
Yemen Gets 1st Batch Of AstraZeneca Vaccine, 2nd May Arrive In May - Health Ministry

Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:36 PM

Yemen Gets 1st Batch of AstraZeneca Vaccine, 2nd May Arrive in May - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Yemen has received 360,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the first batch, Ali Al-Walidi, a spokesman for the internationally recognized government's health ministry, told Sputnik, adding that the next shipment may be delivered in May.

"[A total of] 360,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived today at the Aden airport in the first batch. During the next two months, 1,000,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive. And if other vaccines get the approval from the World Health Organization [WHO], and they match the temperature that we can provide for the vaccine [storage], we will definitely accept them," al-Walidi said.

The official expressed hope that the second batch will be delivered to Yemen in May.

"We expect the second shipment to arrive in May. Throughout 2021, we will receive 20 percent of our country's vaccine share provided through the COVAX mechanism, and it amounts to 12 million doses," al-Walidi added.

Al-Walidi also pointed out that the coronavirus-related situation in Yemen remains critical and accused the rebel Houthi movement of concealing real scale of the COVID-19 infection in the movement-controlled areas.

"Until this moment, they [Houthis] are masking the situation. Our last meeting with a WHO representative took place yesterday, and with a UNICEF official on Monday. We talked that it is unacceptable to keep disease data in secret, as well as its consequences in these areas," al-Walidi said.

The Yemeni government makes great efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, with the support of its partners, including Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the official noted.

To date, Yemen's government health authorities have registered 4,357 COVID-19 cases, including 888 deaths. The number of recoveries now stands at 1,676.

