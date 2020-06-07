UrduPoint.com
Yemen Gets Fresh Supplies From UNICEF Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - UNICEF Yemen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has delivered a fresh batch of aid to conflict-ridden Yemen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Despite all the odds, UNICEF_Yemen continue to airlift supplies to Yemen, these supplies are essential to curb the spread of COVID19 in the country. Today, a new plane landed in Aden airport full with medical supplies including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items," UNICEF said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are over 480 confirmed coronavirus cases in Yemen and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 110. However, according to the Unived Nations, the figures could be considerably higher as the country's testing capabilities are limited.

Yemen is suffering from a massive humanitarian crisis considered by the United Nations to be the worst in the world. The country has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement. A Saudi-led coalition has launched an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

A spokesperson of the United Nations World food Programme (WFP) told Sputnik in May that the number of Yemeni children facing acute malnutrition might considerably increase from an already high figure of over two million in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

