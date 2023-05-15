Yemen Government Delays Prisoner Swap With Rebels

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) A new prisoner swap between the UN-recognized Yemeni government and Houthi rebels in the north has been delayed indefinitely, Deputy Human Rights Minister Majid Fadael told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The start of the new exchange will be delayed for a while.

There is progress in the talks on allowing us to visit prisons in Sanaa and Magrib to check on the prisoners but nothing regarding the exchange," Fadael said.

The new prisoner exchange was initially set for Monday but the government's lead negotiator Yahya Kazman told Sputnik over the weekend that there would be no further exchanges until the rebels revealed the whereabouts of captive senior Yemeni official Mohammed Kahtan, who has been in Houthi custody since 2015.