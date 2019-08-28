UrduPoint.com
Yemen Govt Says Has Reclaimed Control Of Aden

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:17 PM

Yemen government forces have reclaimed control of the interim capital Aden, including the presidential palace, after the city was seized by separatists earlier this month, a minister said Wednesday

Forces loyal to the internationally recognised government of Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi were able "to secure the presidential palace in Aden and the surrounding areas," Information Minister Moammer al-Eryani tweeted.

"The national army and security services have full control over the province's districts."

