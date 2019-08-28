Yemen govt says has reclaimed control of Aden

Yemen government forces have reclaimed control of the interim capital Aden, including the presidential palace, after the city was seized by separatists earlier this month, a minister said Wednesday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Yemen government forces have reclaimed control of the interim capital Aden , including the presidential palace, after the city was seized by separatists earlier this month, a minister said Wednesday.

Forces loyal to the internationally recognised government of Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi were able "to secure the presidential palace in Aden and the surrounding areas," Information Minister Moammer al-Eryani tweeted.

"The national army and security services have full control over the province's districts."