UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen Govt Vows To Restore Stability After Deadly Attack

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:58 PM

Yemen govt vows to restore stability after deadly attack

The new power-sharing Yemeni government vowed on Thursday to bring stability to the war-torn country, a day after a fatal attack ripped through Aden's airport targeting cabinet members

Aden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The new power-sharing Yemeni government vowed on Thursday to bring stability to the war-torn country, a day after a fatal attack ripped through Aden's airport targeting cabinet members.

At least 26 people, including three members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, were killed and scores were wounded when explosions rocked the airport as ministers disembarked from an aircraft in the southern city.

All cabinet members were reported to be unharmed.

Video footage shot by AFP shows what appears to be a missile striking the airport apron, which moments before had been packed with crowds, and exploding into a ball of intense flames.

But it is still not fully clear what caused the explosions.

Related Topics

Attack Aden From Government Cabinet Airport

Recent Stories

DAE repurchases US$100 million of common shares

16 minutes ago

Pakistan tackled challenge of pandemic effectively ..

3 minutes ago

Thailand reports 194 new COVID-19 infections, 6,88 ..

3 minutes ago

Delhi leads India clampdown on New Year events

3 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds two new aircraft

31 minutes ago

Track-laying completed for railway linking Tibet's ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.