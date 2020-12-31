Yemen govt vows to restore stability after deadly attack

The new power-sharing Yemeni government vowed on Thursday to bring stability to the war-torn country, a day after a fatal attack ripped through Aden's airport targeting cabinet members

Aden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The new power-sharing Yemeni government vowed on Thursday to bring stability to the war-torn country, a day after a fatal attack ripped through Aden's airport targeting cabinet members.

At least 26 people, including three members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, were killed and scores were wounded when explosions rocked the airport as ministers disembarked from an aircraft in the southern city.

All cabinet members were reported to be unharmed.

Video footage shot by AFP shows what appears to be a missile striking the airport apron, which moments before had been packed with crowds, and exploding into a ball of intense flames.

But it is still not fully clear what caused the explosions.