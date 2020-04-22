UrduPoint.com
Yemen Has Prepared 27 Facilities To Treat Coronavirus Patients, Needs More Aid - Minister

Yemen Has Prepared 27 Facilities to Treat Coronavirus Patients, Needs More Aid - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Yemen has prepared 27 health care facilities to receive coronavirus patients, but the country is still in need of international help to fight a possible spike in cases, Yemeni Minister of Human Rights Mohammad Askar told Sputnik.

"The Yemeni government has mobilized the efforts and capabilities it has, by reconfiguring 27 health centers, among other measures," Askar told Sputnik.

Nevertheless, the impoverished country is still in need of more international aid to be able to control possible future spikes.

"If there were infections and spread [of the virus], we would not be able to control it.

There is no doubt that the King Salman Relief Center and the World Health Organization have played a role, but according to health institutions on the ground, this help has not reached its desired level," Askar went on to say.

Yemen has so far registered only one case of coronavirus infection, but the war-torn country is ill-prepared for a pandemic.

According to Askar, the civil war and international military incursions over the past five years have destroyed more than half of the country's health care capacity.

