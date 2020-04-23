(@FahadShabbir)

Yemen has received very little help from international organizations and the global community to better prepare the war-torn country for a coronavirus outbreak despite repeated promises, Yemen's Minister of Human Rights Mohammad Askar told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Yemen has received very little help from international organizations and the global community to better prepare the war-torn country for a coronavirus outbreak despite repeated promises, Yemen's Minister of Human Rights Mohammad Askar told Sputnik.

"We hear promises of support regarding the coronavirus [pandemic] but very little has come our way so far, mainly from international organizations and from the World Bank and others, and so far we have not received any real aid," Askar said.

The minister added that, by some estimates, about half of Yemen's health care infrastructure has been destroyed or has come into disrepair since the beginning of the civil war and the incursion of the Saudi-led Arab coalition in 2015.

Only one person has tested positive for coronavirus in Yemen so far, but fears remain over the country's ability to cope with a spike in cases.