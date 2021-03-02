Yemen Has Yet to See Viable Peace Plan - Houthi Leader

Yemen still has to see a feasible plan for the settlement of the internal conflict that has plagued the country for years, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a senior member of Yemen's Houthi-run Supreme Political Council, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Yemen still has to see a feasible plan for the settlement of the internal conflict that has plagued the country for years, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a senior member of Yemen's Houthi-run Supreme Political Council, told Sputnik.

"Everything you see is just for media coverage. As for presenting a peace plan, as of today there isn't one. And we absolutely have not worked out any plan by today," Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi has said in a special interview for Sputnik.

According to the politician, all projects and initiatives presented by Houthis were rejected by other interested parties, but nobody else managed to work out a real peace plan that would provide people with security and stability.

Yemen has been struggling with an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation to support the internationally recognized Hadi government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part in the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.