Yemen Houthi rebels launch new strikes at Saudi air base

SANAA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Yemen's Houthi rebels said they launched bomb-laden drone strikes at King Khaled Air Base in Asir region in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Houthi-run al-Masirah tv reported.

"The attacks targeted radar sites and other military facilities in the air base," the television said, citing a statement by the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea as saying, adding the attacks came in retaliation against Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes.

There has been no Saudi confirmation about the attacks yet.

If confirmed, it would be the third attempted attack against Saudi airports in less than a week.

Houthi rebels have recently stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but most of the missiles and drones were intercepted by the kingdom's air forces.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition against Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen for more than four years in support of the exiled internationally-recognized government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.