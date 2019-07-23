UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen Houthi Rebels Launch New Strikes At Saudi Air Base

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:23 PM

Yemen Houthi rebels launch new strikes at Saudi air base

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they launched bomb-laden drone strikes at King Khaled Air Base in Asir region in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported

SANAA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Yemen's Houthi rebels said they launched bomb-laden drone strikes at King Khaled Air Base in Asir region in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Houthi-run al-Masirah tv reported.

"The attacks targeted radar sites and other military facilities in the air base," the television said, citing a statement by the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea as saying, adding the attacks came in retaliation against Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes.

There has been no Saudi confirmation about the attacks yet.

If confirmed, it would be the third attempted attack against Saudi airports in less than a week.

Houthi rebels have recently stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but most of the missiles and drones were intercepted by the kingdom's air forces.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition against Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen for more than four years in support of the exiled internationally-recognized government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Yemen Saudi Saudi Arabia TV Government Arab

Recent Stories

Travel blogger Dear Alyne is coming to Pakistan!

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED36 billion ..

25 minutes ago

Start ‘looking East’ as ‘great’ China will ..

25 minutes ago

PASSD Ehsaas announces committees for smooth imple ..

44 seconds ago

Emirates Airline transports 13 million passengers ..

40 minutes ago

Bilawal extends unconditional support for govt's e ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.