Yemen Huthi Rebel Media Accuse US Of Attacking Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Huthi rebel media in Yemen accused the United States Saturday of attacking the airport in Hodeida, the latest such claim since Washington announced heavy strikes against the rebels one week ago.

Al-Masirah tv, blaming "American aggression", said three attacks had targeted the airport in Hodeida on the Red Sea coast.

Between Wednesday and Friday, the rebels' television channel made similar accusations, after United States Central Command on Wednesday confirmed "continuous operations" against the rebels and President Donald Trump said they will be "annihilated".

On March 15 the United States announced a wave of air strikes that officials said killed senior Huthi leaders, and which the rebels' health ministry said killed 53 people.

The strikes, the first since Trump resumed office, came after the rebels threatened to renew attacks on Israeli shipping.

