Yemen Huthis Say Four Killed In Strikes Blamed On US
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Yemen's Huthi rebels said on Wednesday that overnight air strikes on Hodeida province killed four people in an attack they blamed on the United States.
"The casualty toll of the American aggression targeting the Water Management building in... Hodeida governorate... rose to four martyrs and three wounded," said Huthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi, updating an earlier toll of three dead.
Huthi media had reported US strikes on areas controlled by the Iran-backed rebels, including water infrastructure in Hodeida and three strikes in the northwestern region of Hajjah.
Strikes also hit the group's northern stronghold of Saada.
The United States has not confirmed it carried out these strikes.
But US President Donald Trump has vowed that attacks on Yemen's Huthis would continue until they are no longer a threat to shipping.
Early Wednesday, Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group targeted US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman for "the third time in 24 hours".
His statement came just as Washington said it was increasing the number of aircraft carriers deployed in the middle East to two, keeping the Truman and sending another from the Indo-Pacific.
The Carl Vinson would join the Truman "to continue promoting regional stability, deter aggression, and protect the free flow of commerce in the region," said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.
Huthi-held parts of Yemen have witnessed near-daily attacks blamed on the United States since Washington launched a campaign against the rebels on March 15 to force them to stop threatening vessels in key maritime routes.
Since then, the Huthis have also claimed attacks targeting US military ships and Israel.
On Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the campaign of "over 200 successful strikes against the Huthis" had been effective.
The rebels had targeted passing ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as Israeli territory, from shortly after the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023 until a January ceasefire, claiming to act in solidarity with Palestinians.
Renewed US strikes followed Huthi threats to resume attacks on vessels over Israel's aid blockade on Gaza, after truce talks stalled.
The Huthi attacks had crippled the vital route, which normally carries about 12 percent of world shipping traffic, forcing many companies into a costly detour around the tip of southern Africa.
bur-aya/dv
Recent Stories
Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future indust ..
Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day
Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..
More Stories From World
-
Myanmar quake victim rescued after 5 days as aid calls grow6 minutes ago
-
Music scene offers release for stifled Belarus youth6 minutes ago
-
Yemen Huthis say four killed in strikes blamed on US6 minutes ago
-
US lawmakers seek to rename street for Hong Kong's jailed Jimmy Lai16 minutes ago
-
China probes for key target weak spots with 'paralysing' Taiwan drills26 minutes ago
-
'Jail or death': migrants expelled by Trump fear for their fate26 minutes ago
-
Cuba resurrects dollar-only stores, a symbol of inequality26 minutes ago
-
Disinformation surge targets Serbia's student protests1 hour ago
-
NATO presses to keep Trump on board, but is he hobbling alliance?2 hours ago
-
South Sudan: What we know about the complex crisis2 hours ago
-
US senator smashes record with 25-hour anti-Trump speech2 hours ago
-
Trump faces first electoral setback after Wisconsin Supreme Court vote2 hours ago