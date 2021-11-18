Yemen Huthis say nearly 15,000 rebels killed since mid-June

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:15 PM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Nearly 15,000 Yemeni Huthi fighters have been killed near the strategic city of Marib since June, sources close to the rebels said Thursday, in a rare admission of their casualties during the seven-year war.

"The air strikes launched by the military coalition and the battles have killed nearly 14,700 Huthis since mid-June near Marib," an official at the rebel-run defence ministry told AFP.

Another official from the same office confirmed the toll.

Marib city is the internationally-recognised government's last major stronghold in Yemen's oil-rich north.

The Huthis began a major push to seize the city last year.

The battle was halted multiple times due to negotiations, but the rebels renewed their attacks in February, there was a major assault in June, and a renewed push since September.

