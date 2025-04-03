Yemen Huthis Say One Dead As More Than 20 Strikes Hit Rebel-held Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Yemen's Huthis said a strike they blamed on the United States killed a guard at a communications tower on Thursday, as rebel media reported more than 20 strikes before dawn.
There was no immediate statement from Washington, which has carried out a wave of strikes against Huthi targets in recent weeks after President Donald Trump vowed to pummel the rebels until they stop attacking commercial shipping in solidarity with Palestinian militant group Hamas.
"An American aggression targeted the communications network in... Ibb governorate, leading to the martyrdom of Abdulwasim Abdulwahab Zahir, the communications tower guard," Huthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi said on social media.
The Huthis' Al-Masirah television said more than 20 strikes had hit Saada province, the rebels' stronghold in the northern mountains.
It said Washington had carried out two strikes on vehicles, one south of the rebel-held capital Sanaa and another in Saada province.
In a statement, Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed the group had shot down an "American MQ-9 drone" as it was "carrying out hostile missions" in Hodeida province on the Red Sea coast.
On Wednesday, the rebels said five people were killed in two waves of strikes in Hodeida province.
The Huthis claimed a Wednesday strike killed one person in the Red Sea port of Ras Issa.
