Yemen Huthis To Leave US Terror List Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:24 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The short-lived US designation of Yemen's Huthi rebels as a terrorist group will end Tuesday in hopes of supporting humanitarian efforts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"The revocations are intended to ensure that relevant US policies do not impede assistance to those already suffering what has been called the world's worst humanitarian crisis," Blinken said in a statement Friday.

