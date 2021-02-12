UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen Huthis To Leave US Terror List Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:19 PM

Yemen Huthis to leave US terror list Tuesday

The short-lived US designation of Yemen's Huthi rebels as a terrorist group will end Tuesday in hopes of supporting humanitarian efforts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The short-lived US designation of Yemen's Huthi rebels as a terrorist group will end Tuesday in hopes of supporting humanitarian efforts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"The revocations are intended to ensure that relevant US policies do not impede assistance to those already suffering what has been called the world's worst humanitarian crisis," Blinken said in a statement Friday.

He went ahead with the promised move despite US condemnation of a drone attack Wednesday on the Abha international airport in Saudi Arabia.

"The United States remains clear-eyed about Ansar Allah's malign actions and aggression," Blinken said, referring to the Huthi movement by its formal name.

He said that sanctions on individual Huthi leaders would remain in place and be in force.

Blinken's predecessor Mike Pompeo had in his final days declared the insurgents to be a terror group, pointing to an attack on the airport in Yemen's second city of Aden.

But humanitarian groups said the designation would put them at legal risk and severely impede efforts in a nation where 80 percent rely on aid.

Humanitarian workers said they had no choice but to work with the Huthis as they are effectively the government in much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

Blinken had called revocation of the terror designation a top early priority as President Joe Biden launches a new diplomatic drive to end the war.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist World Condemnation Yemen Abha Aden Sanaa United States Saudi Arabia Government Top Airport Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mexico leader urges Biden to give migrants work vi ..

2 minutes ago

Strong Earthquake Jolts New Delhi, Adjoining Areas

2 minutes ago

OSCE Media Freedom Office States Need for Pluralis ..

44 minutes ago

US Treasury Chief Vows Multilateral Engagement Wit ..

35 minutes ago

Canada Records 651 Cases of Coronavirus Vaccine Ad ..

44 minutes ago

Two sports establishments closed, seven fined for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.