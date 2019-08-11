UrduPoint.com
Yemen Interior Minister Says 400 UAE Military Vehicles Fought For Separatists In Aden

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Yemeni Interior Minister Ahmed Misri said on Sunday that 400 UAE military vehicles were used by separatists from the Southern Transitional Council in the port city of Aden.

On Saturday, after several days of fierce fighting, the Southern Transitional Council captured the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden. The clashes have already left at least 40 people dead and 260 more injured.

"A total of 400 UAE [military] vehicles took part in the fighting. We fought against them using primitive weapons," Misri wrote on his Twitter page.

He pointed out that neither Saudi Arabia, not the administration of internationally recognized Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi commented on the situation in Aden.

The Yemeni conflict between the government and the rebel Shia Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2015. Earlier this week, separatists supporting the Southern Transitional Council engaged in clashes with their former allies, pro-government forces in Aden.

