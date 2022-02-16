Yemen Lost $126Bln From GDP Over 7 Years of War - Planning Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Yemen's GDP lost $126 billion over the past seven years as a result of the ongoing civil conflict on its territory, Yemen's Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Waed Badheeb said at a meeting of the sustainable development group, which took place during the Arab Development Week in the Arab League.

"The war in Yemen, according to a study prepared by the United Nations Development Program, led to a reduction in gross domestic product by about 50% in 2014-2019, and the cost of lost opportunities in total GDP over this period was estimated at about $93 billion, and in 2020, it grew to $126 billion," the Yemeni news agency Saba quoted Badheeb as saying.

According to Yemen's planning minister, the war has reduced domestic resources and worsened the government's financial position.

Production and export of oil and gas also ceased, revenues from those operations were reduced to 80 percent, and the investment program was frozen. The exchange rate of the national Currency has greatly fallen compared to 2014.

Badheeb said 24.1 million people in Yemen are currently in need of humanitarian assistance, about four million Yemenis are internally displaced and two million have become refugees as a result of the war. At the same time, the unemployment rate in Yemen, according to him, exceeded 35 percent.

In Yemen, since 2014, the confrontation has been ongoing between supporters of the internationally recognized government and supporters of the Shiite movement Ansar Allah, who seized power in the north; in 2015, a Saudi-led coalition of Arab countries came to the aid of the government.