Yemen Ready To Resume Gas Exports, In Talks With Foreign Firms - Marib Governor To Sputnik

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 05:23 PM

The Yemeni authorities are ready to resume gas exports from the gas-field in the northeast of the country and are holding talks with foreign companies, the governor of the Marib Province, Sultan Al-Arada, told Sputnik on Saturday

"Gas and oil exports from Yemen were stopped after Shia Houthi rebels came to power.

We are ready to renew gas export from Marib, but there are certain difficulties with the Balhaf port. Moreover, negotiations with foreign companies - French Total, Korean and American ones - did not bear any fruit, although, it is important for us to boost the country's economy. We extract gas only for local utility needs and also supply with it the territories under the rebels," Al-Arada said.

