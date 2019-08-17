Yemen rebel attack sparks 'limited' fire in Saudi gas plant: Aramco

A Yemeni rebel attack sparked a fire in a Saudi gas plant Saturday but caused no casualties or disruption to production, state-owned energy company Saudi Aramco said

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :A Yemeni rebel attack sparked a fire in a Saudi gas plant Saturday but caused no casualties or disruption to production, state-owned energy company Saudi Aramco said.

"Saudi Aramco's response team controlled a limited fire this morning at the Shaybah natural gas liquefaction facility," the energy giant said.

"There were no injuries and no interruptions to Saudi Aramco's oil operations."The Huthi rebels have carried out a spate of cross-border missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi air bases and other facilities in recent months in what it says is retaliation for the Saudi-led air war in Yemen.