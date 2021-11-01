UrduPoint.com

Yemen Rebel Strike On Mosque Kills At Least 22: Officials

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:01 PM

At least 22 people were killed in a Huthi rebel missile strike on a mosque south of the strategic Yemeni city of Marib, officials said on Monday

Marib, Yemen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :At least 22 people were killed in a Huthi rebel missile strike on a mosque south of the strategic Yemeni city of Marib, officials said on Monday.

"Twenty-two people, including children, were killed and 19 others were injured in a Huthi missile attack on a mosque... in Al-Jawba district" on Sunday night, a pro-government military official told AFP.

