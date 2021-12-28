UrduPoint.com

Yemen Rebels Announce Temporary Resumption Of UN Flights Into Sanaa

Tue 28th December 2021 | 11:39 AM

Yemen's Huthi rebels said Tuesday they have allowed the temporary resumption of UN flights into the capital's Sanaa airport, a week after a halt due to Saudi-led coalition air strikes

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Yemen's Huthi rebels said Tuesday they have allowed the temporary resumption of UN flights into the capital's Sanaa airport, a week after a halt due to Saudi-led coalition air strikes.

"The civil aviation authority announces the resumption of UN and other organisation flights into Sanaa airport on a temporary basis," the rebel-run Al-Masirah television reported.

