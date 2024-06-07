Yemen Rebels Detain Aid Workers, UN Staff: Aid Group, Diplomatic Source
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Yemen's rebels have detained more than a dozen aid workers, including United Nations staff, in an apparently coordinated sweep, a diplomatic source and a Yemeni NGO said Friday.
At least 18 Yemeni aid workers were kidnapped in four rebel-held parts of the war-torn country, the Yemeni Mayyun Organization for Human Rights said, listing 10 workers from UN agencies.
A diplomatic source who spoke on condition of anonymity also told AFP that more than a dozen aid workers including UN staff were kidnapped on Thursday.
Recent Stories
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
More Stories From World
-
New loach species found in central Myanmar21 minutes ago
-
Zelensky urges West to do more for 'fair peace' after D-Day1 hour ago
-
Celtics overpower Mavericks 107-89 in game one of NBA Finals1 hour ago
-
Kremlin says France ready for 'direct' role in Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Pre-Hajj flight operation: Over 98,500 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia2 hours ago
-
UN chief 'strongly condemns' Myanmar military attacks on civilians2 hours ago
-
Deadly landmines pose hidden threat in Libyan capital2 hours ago
-
Poll dancing: Trump pivots on mail-in voting2 hours ago
-
Belgium tower above the rest in open Group E2 hours ago
-
Kentucky Derby, Preakness winners square off in Belmont Stakes2 hours ago
-
South Africa's ANC eyes national unity government2 hours ago
-
Ex-Autonomy boss Lynch acquitted in US fraud trial2 hours ago