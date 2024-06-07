Yemen rebels detain aid workers, UN staff: aid group, diplomatic source

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Yemen's rebels have detained more than a dozen aid workers, including United Nations staff, in an apparently coordinated sweep, a diplomatic source and a Yemeni NGO said Friday.

At least 18 Yemeni aid workers were kidnapped in four rebel-held parts of the war-torn country, the Yemeni Mayyun Organization for Human Rights said, listing 10 workers from UN agencies.

A diplomatic source who spoke on condition of anonymity also told AFP that more than a dozen aid workers including UN staff were kidnapped on Thursday.