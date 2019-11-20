UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen Rebels Release Seized S. Korean, Saudi Vessels: Seoul

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:59 AM

Yemen rebels release seized S. Korean, Saudi vessels: Seoul

Sixteen crew members, including two South Koreans, who were held when their three vessels were seized by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels at the weekend have been freed, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ):Sixteen crew members, including two South Koreans, who were held when their three vessels were seized by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels at the weekend have been freed, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

"The vessels and crew members that were seized and detained in Yemen have all been released," the ministry said in a statement.

The ships include two South Korean vessels and one Saudi-flagged tug, it added.

On Tuesday, the Huthis acknowledged they had seized three ships in the Red Sea a few miles off Uqban island, west of the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

The incident came amid a lull in Huthi attacks on Saudi Arabia as one Riyadh official said the kingdom had established an "open channel" with the rebels in a bid to end the four-year conflict.

The Huthi rebels have been fighting the government and its allies for more than four years in a war that has pushed the country to the brink of famine.

A year after the Huthis seized Sanaa, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and their allies intervened in the conflict in support of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

Since 2015, tens of thousands of people -- most of them civilians -- have been killed in a conflict that has triggered what the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Riyadh Seoul Sanaa South Korea Saudi Arabia North Korea United Arab Emirates 2015 All Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif was given medical assistancec during ..

3 minutes ago

Sana Mir takes break from international cricket

6 minutes ago

Children worst victims of Indian state terrorism i ..

7 minutes ago

Indian occupied Kashmir continues to simmer with a ..

7 minutes ago

Triple-double history for King James as Lakers rol ..

7 minutes ago

Muslim women in Kenya raise butterflies to aid for ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.