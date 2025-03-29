Yemen rebels report multiple US air strikes

(@FahadShabbir)

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Yemen's Huthi rebels reported dozens of air strikes in their country on Friday they blamed on the United States, including in the capital Sanaa, saying several people were wounded.

The rebels' Al-Masirah tv channel reported "American aggression" south of Sanaa, as well as in Saada and Jawf provinces in the north, which had been targeted earlier in the day.

Earlier, Al-Masirah reported overnight US strikes on Sanaa airport and parts of the city centre.

It also reported strikes in Amran, Saada and Jawf provinces, as well as in Hodeida on the Red Sea coast and Marib in the east.

A health ministry spokesman said seven people, including two children, were wounded.

On Thursday, the Huthis said similar strikes killed two people and wounded two.

In response, they said they had targeted "warships in the Red Sea, including the American aircraft carrier (USS Harry S.) Truman", as well as Israel's Ben Gurion international airport.

The Israeli military said it intercepted two missiles fired from Yemen.

The United States launched what its Central Command called a "large scale operation" involving air strikes against the Huthis on March 15.

Washington vowed to use overwhelming force until the group stopped firing at vessels in the key commercial shipping lanes of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The rebels had paused their attacks after a ceasefire took effect in the Gaza war, but had threatened to resume them over Israel's recent aid blockade on the Palestinian territory.

The Huthis have reported near-daily US air strikes on areas under their control since the operation began.

The United States says it has killed several senior Huthi officials.

While Washington does not always report its raids, a defence official told AFP on Sunday that US forces were "conducting strikes across multiple... Iran-backed Huthi locations every day and night in Yemen".

The Huthis began targeting ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden after the Gaza war began in October 2023, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians.