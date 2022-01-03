Yemen rebels say captured boat carried 'military supplies'

Yemeni rebels confirmed Monday they had seized an Emirati-flagged vessel in the Red Sea, saying it carried "military supplies" after the Saudi-led coalition accused the insurgents of "piracy"

Dubai, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Yemeni rebels confirmed Monday they had seized an Emirati-flagged vessel in the Red Sea, saying it carried "military supplies" after the Saudi-led coalition accused the insurgents of "piracy".

The vessel "entered Yemeni waters without authorisation" and was carrying out "hostile acts", the rebels' military spokesman Yahya Saree added, on Twitter.