Yemen Rebels Say Captured Boat Carried 'military Supplies'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 02:49 PM

Yemeni rebels confirmed Monday they had seized an Emirati-flagged vessel in the Red Sea, saying it carried "military supplies" after the Saudi-led coalition accused the insurgents of "piracy"

Dubai, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Yemeni rebels confirmed Monday they had seized an Emirati-flagged vessel in the Red Sea, saying it carried "military supplies" after the Saudi-led coalition accused the insurgents of "piracy".

The vessel "entered Yemeni waters without authorisation" and was carrying out "hostile acts", the rebels' military spokesman Yahya Saree added, on Twitter.

