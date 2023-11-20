Yemen rebels say seized vessel owned by Israeli businessman

Hodeida, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels said on Sunday that they had seized in the Red Sea a ship owned by an Israeli businessman and rerouted it towards the Yemeni coast.

The announcement came days after the rebel group threatened to target Israeli vessels in the waterway over Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that they "seized an Israeli ship and took it to the Yemeni coast".

Israel, the US and Japan have condemned the vessel's seizure.