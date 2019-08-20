UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen Rebels Shell Gov't Camp Near Saudi Border

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:50 PM

Yemen rebels shell gov't camp near Saudi border

Yemen's Houthi rebel group on Tuesday claimed a missile attack on a camp of government forces near border with Saudi Arabia

SANAA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Yemen's Houthi rebel group on Tuesday claimed a missile attack on a camp of government forces near border with Saudi Arabia.

The pro-Houthi Al-Misirah television, citing a military source, said a volley of Katyusha rockets struck the camp in As-Suh area near the Saudi city of Najran.The broadcaster said injuries were reported in the attack.

There was no comment from the Yemeni army or the Saudi-led coalition on the rebel claim.

Houthi rebels have intensified drone and missile attacks on Saudi and government targets in recent weeks.

Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated the following year when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen and supporting the country's pro-Saudi government.

More than 70,000 people have been killed in the raging conflict since 2016, according to UN estimates.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Army United Nations Yemen Saudi Najran Sanaa Saudi Arabia Border 2016 TV From Government

Recent Stories

Monsoon tree plantation drive begins in AJK

13 seconds ago

University of Sindh's Naushero Feroze Campus orga ..

14 seconds ago

IMF Team to Visit Argentina 'Soon' Amid Economic C ..

16 seconds ago

IMF says sending team to Argentina 'soon'

17 seconds ago

Incorporating biosecurity in higher education curr ..

26 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 20 ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.