Yemen's Houthi rebel group on Tuesday claimed a missile attack on a camp of government forces near border with Saudi Arabia

SANAA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Yemen's Houthi rebel group on Tuesday claimed a missile attack on a camp of government forces near border with Saudi Arabia

The pro-Houthi Al-Misirah television, citing a military source, said a volley of Katyusha rockets struck the camp in As-Suh area near the Saudi city of Najran.The broadcaster said injuries were reported in the attack.

There was no comment from the Yemeni army or the Saudi-led coalition on the rebel claim.

Houthi rebels have intensified drone and missile attacks on Saudi and government targets in recent weeks.

Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated the following year when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen and supporting the country's pro-Saudi government.

More than 70,000 people have been killed in the raging conflict since 2016, according to UN estimates.