Yemen Rebels Threaten 'escalation' As US, UK Strikes Said To Kill 16
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Hodeida, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Yemen's Huthis on Friday threatened to escalate attacks on Red Sea shipping after overnight strikes by the United States and Britain killed 16 people, according to rebel media.
The toll reported by the Huthis' Al-Masirah tv, which AFP could not independently verify, would constitute one of the deadliest strikes since the United States and Britain launched their campaign to counter disruption of the vital trade route in January.
The Huthis, who control much of Yemen, have launched scores of drone and missile attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November, citing solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip over the Israel-Hamas war.
The US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said 13 Huthi sites were targeted in a bid to degrade their ability to attack shipping.
"The American-British aggression will not prevent us from continuing our military operations," Huthi official Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti said on X, formerly Twitter, vowing to "meet escalation with escalation".
