DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Yemeni internationally-recognized government has recalled its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations amid the escalating diplomatic conflict with Arabic countries triggered by the remarks of Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, the Saba news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Yemeni foreign ministry.

Last week, the Yemeni envoy to Lebanon sent a note of protest to the Lebanese foreign ministry following Kordahi's remarks, critical of actions by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition in the war in Yemen, the news agency added.

Tensions heated in the Gulf region after Lebanese media published excerpts from the information minister's interview with Al-Jazeera, in which he slammed the actions of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen and called the war in Yemen pointless.

Kordahi later noted that these words were said in August before he was appointed minister. The official also said that he did not want to offend Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The Lebanese prime minister said that Kordahi's words did not reflect the official position of Lebanon on the Yemeni issue.

The remarks, nevertheless, prompted a number of Arab nations to recall their envoys to Lebanon and order Lebanese ambassadors out. An Arab diplomatic source told Sputnik that Riyadh was considering the possibility of breaking off diplomatic relations with Beirut.