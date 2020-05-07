Yemen Receives 40 Tonnes of Medical Aid From Red Cross Amid Pandemic - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) An aircraft with 40 tonnes of medications aboard provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) amid the global coronavirus pandemic has landed in Yemen's Sanaa International Airport, a source in the airport told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The plane carries 40 tonnes of drugs and medical supplies," the source said.

This aid shipment is the third batch of humanitarian aid sent by the ICRC to Yemen over three days. The first plane with the necessary medicines arrived in the country on Tuesday. ICRC Regional Director for middle East Fabrizio Carboni said that more medical assistance was expected to be provided next week.

As of Thursday, Yemen has registered 25 coronavirus cases, with the death toll having reached five. On Tuesday, the Houthi rebels confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in Yemen's capital of Sanaa.