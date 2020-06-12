UrduPoint.com
Yemen Receives Another Medical Aid Shipment From UNICEF Amid Pandemic - Source

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:02 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has delivered 17 tonnes of medical supplies to Yemen to help the war-torn country fight the COVID-19, an official source at Sanaa International Airport told Sputnik on Friday.

It comes a week after UNICEF brought 16 tonnes of medical aid and protective equipment to Yemen to tackle the spread of the new coronavirus.

As of Friday, the Yemeni Health Ministry of the internationally-recognized government said that it has registered 31 cases of COVID-19 over the past day, what brings the total of those infected to 591. The death toll has reached 136, while the tally of recoveries remains at 23. A total of 432 cases are active.

Yemen has been suffering from a massive humanitarian crisis considered by the United Nations to be the worst in the world. The country has been gripped by a long-running internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebel movement.

