Yemen Receives First Coronavirus Vaccines: UN
Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:12 PM
War-torn Yemen received on Wednesday the first shipment of coronavirus vaccine doses, said the UN children's agency
Aden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :War-torn Yemen received on Wednesday the first shipment of coronavirus vaccine doses, said the UN children's agency.
"Yemen received 360,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses shipped via the Covax Facility," UNICEF said in a statement. "This first batch is part of 1.9 million doses that Yemen will initially receive throughout 2021."