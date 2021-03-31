Yemen receives first coronavirus vaccines: UN

War-torn Yemen received on Wednesday the first shipment of coronavirus vaccine doses, said the UN children's agency

Aden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :War-torn Yemen received on Wednesday the first shipment of coronavirus vaccine doses, said the UN children's agency.

"Yemen received 360,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses shipped via the Covax Facility," UNICEF said in a statement. "This first batch is part of 1.9 million doses that Yemen will initially receive throughout 2021."