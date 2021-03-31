UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen Receives First Coronavirus Vaccines: UN

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:12 PM

Yemen receives first coronavirus vaccines: UN

War-torn Yemen received on Wednesday the first shipment of coronavirus vaccine doses, said the UN children's agency

Aden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :War-torn Yemen received on Wednesday the first shipment of coronavirus vaccine doses, said the UN children's agency.

"Yemen received 360,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses shipped via the Covax Facility," UNICEF said in a statement. "This first batch is part of 1.9 million doses that Yemen will initially receive throughout 2021."

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates College for Advanced Education receives Z ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Singaporean ..

7 minutes ago

Russia registers 'world's first' Covid vaccine for ..

54 seconds ago

Myanmar's Suu Kyi in good health, lawyer says

55 seconds ago

Indonesian firefighters battle days-long oil refin ..

58 seconds ago

Coronavirus kills 23 more in KP, 1011 new cases re ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.