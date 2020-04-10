Yemen Registers 1st Coronavirus Case

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Yemen has registered the first coronavirus case in the eastern province of Hadramaut, the country's National Emergency Committee tackling the spread of COVID-19 said on Friday.

"The first case of the coronavirus disease has been confirmed in the province of Hadramaut," the committee wrote on Twitter, adding that the patient has received necessary medical treatment.

As of Monday, the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 worldwide has increased to 1.6 million with more than 95,700 people having died and over 355,000 having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins university.

Yemen has been facing a long-running armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebel movement, which has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis.