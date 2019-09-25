Yemen Requests Meeting With Russian Delegation at UNGA - Foreign Minister to Sputnik

Yemen has requested a meeting with the Russian delegation at the United Nations General Assembly in New York but has not yet received a response, acting Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hadhrami told Sputnik on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Yemen has requested a meeting with the Russian delegation at the United Nations General Assembly in New York but has not yet received a response, acting Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hadhrami told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Not yet, we have requested and are waiting for their approval," Al-Hadhrami said when asked whether Yemen's delegation plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Hadhrami said Russia is Yemen's biggest supporter and the country values Moscow's support, which he characterized as "huge."