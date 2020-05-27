UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen Risks Facing COVID-19 Surge, Health System Unlikely To Cope - WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:10 PM

Yemen Risks Facing COVID-19 Surge, Health System Unlikely to Cope - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Yemen, which has been at war for almost six years, risks facing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases due to the vulnerability and poor level of immunity of the population, and the country's weakened health system will unlikely be able to handle the accompanying load, Altaf Musani, the WHO representative in Yemen, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Low levels of immunity, high levels of acute vulnerability and a fragile health system that cannot handle an additional crisis all resulting in catastrophic outcomes. All of this combined increases the likelihood of a rapid increase in cases, which will overwhelm Yemen's already struggling health system," Musani said.

The WHO representative added that the likely surge in infections represented "one of the greatest threats" to citizens' health security.

"We are almost six years into this conflict ” the people of Yemen suffer from a range of communicable and noncommunicable diseases. The people have survived on food aid for years, which means that a large percentage of the population is highly susceptible to the virus," Musani stated.

Musani stressed that the WHO was constantly supporting local health authorities by providing assistance in various areas, including case management, logistics, and infection prevention and control.

"We are supporting the local health authorities on the ground in both north and south through the response pillars, including coordination and planning, community engagement, case management, surveillance, support for points of entry, laboratory capacity, infection prevention and control, operation support logistics and ensuring the continuity of the health system," the official noted.

According to the Yemeni Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has so far reached 249 with 49 deaths and 10 recoveries. The United Nations, however, has voiced its concern that the actual numbers may be much higher than reported due to low testing capacity.

Related Topics

United Nations Poor Immunity Yemen May All From

Recent Stories

US military accuses Russia of sending jets to supp ..

38 minutes ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

1 hour ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy continues to provide assistance to d ..

2 hours ago

PM says Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt in India be ..

2 hours ago

Capture Beauty Under Cover of Darkness, with HUAWE ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.