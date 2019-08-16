Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden After Clashes With Southern Separatists

Operations of the Yemeni Foreign Ministry's office in Aden, the temporary seat of the internationally-recognized government, were scaled down on Thursday until calm is restored

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Operations of the Yemeni Foreign Ministry's office in Aden, the temporary seat of the internationally-recognized government, were scaled down on Thursday until calm is restored.

The Red Sea port was overtaken over the weekend by the Southern Transitional Council who seek to create a separate state in southern Yemen and are reported to be backed by the United Arab Emirates.

"The Foreign Ministry regrets to announce that the work of its office in the interim capital of Aden has been suspended starting August 15, excluding consular services," the statement read.

The ministry said operations would resume once peace returned to the city. This was despite reports claiming that separatists were retreating from the seized positions.

South and North Yemen merged in 1990, but the push for the independence of the South has gained traction in the last few years amid the Houthi insurgency.