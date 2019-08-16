UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office In Aden After Clashes With Southern Separatists

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 12:01 AM

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden After Clashes With Southern Separatists

Operations of the Yemeni Foreign Ministry's office in Aden, the temporary seat of the internationally-recognized government, were scaled down on Thursday until calm is restored

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Operations of the Yemeni Foreign Ministry's office in Aden, the temporary seat of the internationally-recognized government, were scaled down on Thursday until calm is restored.

The Red Sea port was overtaken over the weekend by the Southern Transitional Council who seek to create a separate state in southern Yemen and are reported to be backed by the United Arab Emirates.

"The Foreign Ministry regrets to announce that the work of its office in the interim capital of Aden has been suspended starting August 15, excluding consular services," the statement read.

The ministry said operations would resume once peace returned to the city. This was despite reports claiming that separatists were retreating from the seized positions.

South and North Yemen merged in 1990, but the push for the independence of the South has gained traction in the last few years amid the Houthi insurgency.

Related Topics

Yemen Independence Aden United Arab Emirates August From Government

Recent Stories

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

5 minutes ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

16 minutes ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

16 minutes ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

16 minutes ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

16 minutes ago

July 2019 hottest month on record for planet: US a ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.