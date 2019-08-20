UrduPoint.com
Yemen Separatists Drive Out Govt Troops From Two Camps In South

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 08:32 PM

Yemen separatists drive out govt troops from two camps in south

Yemeni separatists drove government troops out of two military camps in deadly clashes Tuesday, reinforcing their presence in the south after they seized the de facto capital Aden

Aden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Yemeni separatists drove government troops out of two military camps in deadly clashes Tuesday, reinforcing their presence in the south after they seized the de facto capital Aden.

The fighting, in Abyan province, came after the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council (STC) partially withdrew from key sites it occupied in Aden earlier this month, and a military coalition -- which backs the government -- said it had "succeeded in calming the situation".

But on Tuesday fighters from the so-called Security Belt Forces initially surrounded a special forces camp in Zinjibar, the capital of Abyan about 60 kilometres (37 miles) from Aden -- and a nearby military camp at Al-Kawd, Abyan governor Abu Bakr Hussein told AFP.

He said the separatists then seized the Al-Kawd camp in fierce clashes, forcing out the 350 troops there, and that they remained positioned around the Zinjibar base following the exit of government forces in a deal mediated by local authorities.

At least four military personnel -- two separatists and two government troops -- were killed and 23 wounded in the fighting, said Hussein, adding that 1,100 troops had been stationed in Zinjibar.

The spike in tensions between the separatists and pro-government forces constrains their cooperation against a common foe -- the Huthi rebels -- in a war that has pushed the country to the brink of famine.

