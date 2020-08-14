Yemen Stands by Palestinian Right to Statehood in Response to UAE-Israel Detente -Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Yemen stresses its stance in support Palestinians' right to self-determination, Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hadrami said on the back of the detente between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

"Our position in the Republic of Yemen will remain consistent and will not change regarding the Palestinian cause and the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people - which are inalienable - on top of which is the establishment of an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital," al-Hadrami said in a statement shared by the Foreign Ministry.

Similarly, Mukhtar al-Rahbi, an adviser to the Yemeni Information Minister, called the normalization of ties a black day for the Arab world.

"It is a black day in the nation's history as the UAE rushes to fully normalize relations with the usurping Zionist entity and is proud of that. The UAE is expected to put pressure on other countries to normalize," al-Rahbi wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize their relations, and an agreement on the mutual establishment of embassies is expected to follow in the coming weeks. In exchange, Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank.