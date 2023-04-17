UrduPoint.com

Yemen Talks Necessitate Taking 'Bolder Steps' To Achieve Peace - UN Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 09:13 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Talks on the conflict in Yemen represent the best chance to end it but what is needed are "bolder steps" to effectuate peace, United Nations Special Envoy Hans Grundberg said on Monday.

"I believe we have not seen such a serious opportunity for making progress toward ending the conflict in eight years. But the tide could still turn unless the parties take bolder steps toward peace," Grundberg said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The parties to the conflict did show recently that talks can bring about some results in the direction of achieving a lasting peace, Grundberg said.

In March, the parties to the conflict in Yemen agreed to release almost 900 detainees under the auspices of the United Nations.

The conflict in Yemen broke out in late 2013 as Houthi rebels overran the capital and forced the government to retreat south, where a parallel administration was set up with the backing of Saudi Arabia. The war has exacted a heavy civilian toll and resulted in arguably the greatest humanitarian disaster in decades.

