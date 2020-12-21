Yemen Thanks Russia for Its Role, Efforts in Settling Protracted Political Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Yemen expresses its gratitude for a tangible role and continuous efforts made by Russia in helping the war-torn country reach security and stability over its lands, as well as achieve a comprehensive political solution to the long-standing crisis, the deputy director of the Yemeni president's office, Ahmad al-Issa, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Russia has made commendable efforts in regard with the political settlement since its participation in the reconciliation process based on the Gulf initiative ... which was subsequently followed by the National Dialogue Conference [in 2013], and there is [Russia's] tangible role. These efforts are appreciated by our people and the political leadership," al-Issa said.

During the senior Yemeni official's visit to Moscow, the sides discussed the latest developments in the country in the political and military fields.

"The talks covered several aspects, with the most important being the latest events in Yemen at the political and military levels, as well as the consequences of the war, caused by the Houthi movement's coup, in various spheres of life," al-Issa added.

The parties also reviewed the steps that have been taken to implement the Riyadh peace agreement.

Al-Issa also noted that there was no change in Moscow's stance on the long-standing issue of the war-torn Arab country, as "this position stems from the depth of historical relations between the two countries and takes into account the interests of both nations."

"Russia is well aware of the importance of Yemen and its strategic location, as well as of the negative impact of the turmoil occurring in the country on the global peace and security. We hope for more Russia's assistance for the sake of restoring the state and achieving security and stability across its territories," the official noted.

At the end of last week, Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi announced the formation of a new power-sharing government consisting of 24 ministers in line with the terms of the Riyadh agreement jointly signed with the separatist Southern Transitional Council in November 2019.

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik leading the government since 2018 was reconfirmed in his position by Hadi's decree.