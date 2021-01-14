UrduPoint.com
Yemen To Receive First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccine In April Or May - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:15 PM

Yemen to Receive First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine in April or May - Health Ministry

Yemen expects to receive an initial batch of COVID-19 vaccines no earlier than in April or May, while the brand of the vaccine in question remains open, Dr. Ali Al-Walidi, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Health and Population for primary healthcare and spokesperson of the Supreme National Emergency Committee, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Yemen expects to receive an initial batch of COVID-19 vaccines no earlier than in April or May, while the brand of the vaccine in question remains open, Dr. Ali Al-Walidi, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Health and Population for Primary healthcare and spokesperson of the Supreme National Emergency Committee, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The date of the arrival of the vaccines has not been defined, but it is expected in April or May. However, all measures have been undertaken by the government, including technical measures with regards to which vaccine would be suitable for our country depending on the circumstances of the country and the available vaccines that have been certified by the WHO, and until now there is no initial choice of a vaccine, a suitable vaccine will be chosen in terms of temperature and other logistical considerations," Dr. Al-Walidi said.

Provided via the COVAX platform in coordination with GAVI and a number of UN agencies, the initial batch of vaccines will cover 20 percent of the country's population, and will be earmarked for health care workers, the elderly, and the chronically ill, with additional batches of vaccines to be ordered at a later stage.

"The government is undertaking extensive efforts in the direction of providing the necessary quantity of vaccines, and we have undertaken all necessary measures with regards to other vaccines with health-care sector partners, all of which shall come into place," Al-Walidi added.

The official added that the country's vaccination program will be carried out on a nationwide level to include Houthi-controlled territories, while its implementation will be undertaken by a dedicated task force formed by the Yemeni Ministry of Health and Population with technical assistance from the WHO and in coordination with the international vaccine alliance GAVI and with the support of the Saudi King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid.

