Yemen War Ceasefire an Attempt by Saudi-led Coalition to Catch Break - Houthi Spokesman

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The two-week ceasefire in the Yemen War announced by the Saudi-led coalition is more of an attempt to take a break from military defeats and recuperate forces, Houthi politburo spokesman Hezam al-Asad told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Saudi state media reported that the coalition had put military operations on hold for two weeks in line with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call to cease all global conflicts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Saudi Arabia's ceasefire announcement looks like Saudi Arabia and those around it want to take a break from the war and restore their forces in Yemen in light of the recent defeats," al-Asad said.

He went on to say that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the coalition were not serious about ending the five-year-long war in the country because they continue to blockade Houthi strongholds in the country's north.

The war between the Shia Houthi rebel and the Yemeni government, backed by the coalition, has been raging since 2015 and has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian situations in the world.�