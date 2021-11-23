UrduPoint.com

Yemen War Impacts Will Have Killed 377,000 By Year's End: UN

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:44 PM

Yemen's seven-year-old war will have claimed 377,000 lives by the end of the year, through both direct and indirect impacts, a UN agency estimates in a report published Tuesday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Yemen's seven-year-old war will have claimed 377,000 lives by the end of the year, through both direct and indirect impacts, a UN agency estimates in a report published Tuesday.

Nearly 60 percent of deaths will have been caused by indirect impacts such as lack of safe water, hunger and disease, it said, suggesting that fighting will have directly killed over 150,000 people.

