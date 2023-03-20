Yemen warring parties agree prisoner swap as peace efforts accelerate

Yemen's Huthi rebels and the internationally recognised government have agreed at talks in Switzerland to swap more than 880 prisoners, both sides said Monday as efforts accelerate to end the war

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Yemen's Huthi rebels and the internationally recognised government have agreed at talks in Switzerland to swap more than 880 prisoners, both sides said Monday as efforts accelerate to end the war.

The agreed exchange comes after Saudi Arabia and Iran, who back opposing sides in the conflict, this month moved towards restoring diplomatic ties after a seven-year rupture.

"An agreement has been reached to implement a (prisoner) swap" that will see more than 880 people released in total, said Abdul Qader al-Murtada, the leading Huthi delegate to the talks in Bern, according to the rebel's Al-Masirah tv channel.

The exchange is set to take place within weeks, he said.