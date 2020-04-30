Yemen Welcomes UNSC Concern Over Southern Separatists' Self-Rule Declaration - Ministry

The legitimate Yemeni government has positively assessed the statement of the UN Security Council expressing concern over the recent self-rule move by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), the Yemeni Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The legitimate Yemeni government has positively assessed the statement of the UN Security Council expressing concern over the recent self-rule move by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), the Yemeni Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Aden-based STC announced self-rule in the southern provinces, declaring a state of emergency there and tasking its armed and security forces with enforcement. Nevertheless, several southern provinces refused to support the council's decision.

"We welcome the UN Security Council's statement which expresses strong concern over the declaration by the Southern Transitional Council on the so-called 'self-governance in the south,' and reaffirms a strong commitment of the international community to Yemen's unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," the ministry's statement said, as quoted by Yemen's Riyadh-based SABA news agency.

The statement read that the country's legitimate authorities also welcomed positions of Saudi Arabia and other "brotherly and friendly" countries, as well as international organizations, which clearly expressed the importance of rescinding any steps violating the Riyadh agreement.

The ministry also drew attention to the difficult situation in Aden due to the spread of the coronavirus disease after five COVID-19 cases were registered there.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia called on the STC to revoke its decision to introduce self-governance in Yemen's south and return on track toward settling the crisis.