Yemeni Ambassador Hopes Stockholm Agreement With Houthis Results in Bigger Peace Deal

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Yemeni Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Salem Wahishi shared with Sputnik his hope that the implementation of the Stockholm agreement will pave the way for a more comprehensive peace deal to settle the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

The deal was reached by the Yemeni government and the Houthis in the Swedish capital in December under the UN auspices. The agreement included provisions to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners and open humanitarian corridors in the port city of Al Hudaydah.

"We, as diplomats, are optimists and our task is to continue our tireless efforts to achieve peace and security in our region. And that is why our diplomats have carried out negotiations in Stockholm under the auspices of the United Nations and agreed to choose a small step, which is the Stockholm agreement related to the port of [Al] Hudaydah ... Another reason why we have agreed to a small agreement is to build confidence measures so then we can go to comprehensive solution to the conflict," Wahishi said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Meeting of High Level Representatives on Security Issues in Russia's city of Ufa, the ambassador called on the international community, especially the permanent members of the UN Security Council, to make sure that the acute humanitarian crisis in the country is solved.

"We try in our speech to call on the international community and particularly countries permanent members of the UN Security Council, including Russia, to take responsibility in ensuring that this humanitarian crisis in Yemen to be solved, particularly in support of the implementation of the Stockholm agreement, which was emphasizing that the [Al] Hudaydah port should be safe from the militia activities," Wahishi added.

The Yemeni government remains committed to the implementation of the Stockholm agreement and condemns the Houthi militia for attacks on the Red Sea mills, according to the ambassador.

The conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2011. In 2015, a Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government's side by undertaking a military campaign against the Houthis. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.