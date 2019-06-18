UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Ambassador Hopes Stockholm Agreement With Houthis Results In Bigger Peace Deal

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:44 PM

Yemeni Ambassador Hopes Stockholm Agreement With Houthis Results in Bigger Peace Deal

Yemeni Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Salem Wahishi shared with Sputnik his hope that the implementation of the Stockholm agreement will pave the way for a more comprehensive peace deal to settle the ongoing conflict in Yemen

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Yemeni Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Salem Wahishi shared with Sputnik his hope that the implementation of the Stockholm agreement will pave the way for a more comprehensive peace deal to settle the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

The deal was reached by the Yemeni government and the Houthis in the Swedish capital in December under the UN auspices. The agreement included provisions to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners and open humanitarian corridors in the port city of Al Hudaydah.

"We, as diplomats, are optimists and our task is to continue our tireless efforts to achieve peace and security in our region. And that is why our diplomats have carried out negotiations in Stockholm under the auspices of the United Nations and agreed to choose a small step, which is the Stockholm agreement related to the port of [Al] Hudaydah ... Another reason why we have agreed to a small agreement is to build confidence measures so then we can go to comprehensive solution to the conflict," Wahishi said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Meeting of High Level Representatives on Security Issues in Russia's city of Ufa, the ambassador called on the international community, especially the permanent members of the UN Security Council, to make sure that the acute humanitarian crisis in the country is solved.

"We try in our speech to call on the international community and particularly countries permanent members of the UN Security Council, including Russia, to take responsibility in ensuring that this humanitarian crisis in Yemen to be solved, particularly in support of the implementation of the Stockholm agreement, which was emphasizing that the [Al] Hudaydah port should be safe from the militia activities," Wahishi added.

The Yemeni government remains committed to the implementation of the Stockholm agreement and condemns the Houthi militia for attacks on the Red Sea mills, according to the ambassador.

The conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2011. In 2015, a Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government's side by undertaking a military campaign against the Houthis. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Russia Yemen Salem Ufa Stockholm Al Hudaydah Turkish Lira December 2015 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

10 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

17 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

23 minutes ago

Lawyers conclude arguments in acquittal pleas of P ..

20 minutes ago

KP govt announces Sehat Insaf Card to every family ..

20 minutes ago

Road users being educated to ensure road safety: C ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.